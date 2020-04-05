Working out at home, cooking here’s what TV actors are up to

MUMBAI: With the outbreak of the Corona Virus epidemic and cases being reported, shootings of televisions serials, web-series, and films have been stopped till March 31st as a result of health advisory. Also, cinema halls, malls, and gyms have been shut, along with a ban on all other entertainment events. Here is how these TV actors are keeping themselves busy.

Kettan Singh: I have other commitments like Radio and Podcasts so I work on those scripts from home. I am a Gym addict, so yes I am missing the gym. But a 45 min brisk walk in the evening is what I do. I can't work out at home at all. It’s been some time I haven't checked on my 3 Guitars so I’ll be changing the strings, tuning them. And ever since I moved to my new place, my Piano is still wrapped so I will probably get that out and continue my practice.

Amrita Prakash: Firstly, this is not a holiday or a vacation and people need to stop treating it like one. I see so many posts of corporate employees who are on a 'work from home', out at pubs and bars with friends. It's ridiculous and defeats the purpose and is a disservice to society. Your employer is taking a hit and giving you leave because 'Social Distancing' is the need of the hour. Stop treating it like it's a paid vacation and realize that if you don't care about your own life--that's fine. But it isn't OK to not care about your family, neighbors, colleagues, friends and the people of your city. Also, it's important to extend the same humane treatment to your house, kitchen and other staff. Give them time off, like you expect your employer to give you. I have self-quarantined myself since 19th March.

Vikas Sethi: Maintain hygiene and be aware of the situation around you is what I will advise everyone. I am just staying at home, watching the news and keeping my family safe.

Aniruddh Dave: I think fitness is a secondary thing when it comes to your overall health, the pandemic is creating a lot of chaos, so actually until the situation comes under control it's better to be at your place. It's a good time to be at home, spend time with your family, watch good films and get the feel of summer vacations. I am interacting with my Twitter family, talking on the situation, circumstances of the world. I am also talking to my relatives on the phone, watching drama series.

Himanshu Malhotra: The situation is definitely tough. A few days back, I went for a walk in the morning to the beach but it was shut. I ended up taking a walk in my building itself, in the morning. I think a walk is essential to keep fit. You can walk up and down the stairs in your building. Fortunately, since we are at home, we get to eat home-cooked food which is absolutely nutritious and healthy and delicious. So, your health and fitness can easily be maintained during this time. The point is because man being a social animal, you always want to move out of the house, especially in a city like Mumbai. We are so used to going out of the house for meetings and screen tests and talking to people. I will be creating a lot of videos for my initiative Share and Grow at home. I will be doing a lot of reading. My wife, Amruta is always watching Netflix and Amazon.

Shweta Rohira: Since we all have come to a standstill, I think it’s the universe’s way of putting us into an internal vacation. I am going to use this time for meditation, painting, reading a book and most importantly relaxing and rejuvenating myself mentally.

Arjun Bijlani: Currently, I’m not shooting for any show or music video. The promotions related to the web series "State of Seige" has come to a halt. I also learned that two of the overseas events I was supposed to be a part of have been called off. Now that I have ample time, I spend my free time playing board games with my son Ayaan and wife Neha. I'm also trying my hand at cooking different cuisines and am making everyone at home try my preparations. My son always gives me honest feedback, but I guess my wife Neha is a little biased and always praises the dish, as she wants me to cook so that she gets a break from cooking.

Kunal Thakur: I hope we get a solution for this virus very soon. When it comes to fitness, I am working out at home as I have all the equipment. I am watching many movies which I haven’t watched as yet. I am making sure to use the sanitizer regularly and eat fresh and healthy food cooked by myself. There are a lot of things to do at home, you can play music, do yoga.

Shivin Narang: It’s one of the kind situations which we are seeing once in our lifetime. I have never seen anything like this. It’s one the biggest things in the world, nothing else matters at this point of time; no shootings, no competition, right now the only thing is survival and to be safe. This is the time we’re we care more about our life, our loved ones, and our nature. I am with my family and my loved ones. I am avoiding public places and right now I am on vacation mode. I am not dieting these days and am eating all my favourite foods. When it comes to fitness, I am walking in my colony lawn and doing some exercises.

Parull Chaudhry: I have an eye infection since about a week and from the 19th, we are on a forced holiday. I will just hope that my eye gets better, definitely, it will be a respite. I will rest it out. I anyways workout at home. I do yoga at home, we have a beautiful terrace where I work out. I have my basic gym equipment’s at home so I will continue my workout. My workout will not get affected. I will spend some quality time with my parents. I like to paint too and I have done a lot of paintings. I still have to finish a painting for my bedroom, so probably I will do that. I could edit my YouTube videos ones my eye gets better as I am an active YouTuber.

Sanjay Gandhi: Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, all shoots in Bollywood and TV have been cancelled. My fitness mantra is going for a long walk on the beach because it's very close to my sea-facing home and spending good time with my daughter. When you are doing a show, it's very rare that you get a long holiday. At the same time, it's needed to take precautions for being healthy.

Sanjay Gagnani: A couple decades back when we didn’t have the internet, we didn’t go to the mall every couple of days or watch films, all we used to do is spend time with our families and ourselves by sleeping on time, waking up on time, taking care of our health. I am going to wake up when my body allows rather than putting an alarm. I am going to take it easy by spending time with my family, my pets, by having good food, playing sports, dancing at home, watching web series.

Vijayendra Kumeria: Precaution is better than cure and I am fully in support of this. I have already thought of what I will do in these few days. I’ll get to spend a lot of time with my family after a long time as I have been keeping busy. I will play a lot with my daughter. I have asked my yoga and functional trainers to come home and train me. l will also take care of my diet. I love to write as well so I will dedicate some time to it as well.

Rishina Kandhari: I am spending my time with family, watching Netflix, reading books, learning how to play the guitar, playing with my pets, experimenting with new cuisines and engaging in light workout at home. I can’t travel but going on a virtual tour online to learn about the world and making a list of places to travel when all is well.