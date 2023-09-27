World Tourism Day: Zee TV actress Neeharika Roy reveals her favourite travel destinations

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 17:10
Neeharika Roy

MUMBAI:  September 27 is celebrated as World Tourism Day. On this day, everyone celebrates the transformative power of travel and the enchanting experiences it offers. It's a day to reflect on the journeys that have enriched our lives and to inspire future adventures. Travel has been a source of profound joy and self-discovery for one and all. Be it solo escapades, work-related expeditions, or vacations, travel experiences always rejuvenate you. Talking about travelling, Zee TV actress Neeharika Roy from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan opened up about her favourite destination and value of going on an excursion from time to time. 

Neeharika Roy who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan said, “I love traveling because it helps me to refresh myself from the crazy shooting schedule. Before entering into acting, I used to travel a lot with my family, but now that I am busy, I take out time to travel once or twice a year. I am a mountain person, hence I recently traveled to Manali with my family, and what an experience it was. The greenery, the nature, the snowcapped trees and mountains, beautiful journey to each location were a sight to behold. And enjoying steaming hot Maggi amidst cold weather, was in every day’s itinerary, after all, ‘Pahado wali Maggi cannot be missed in the mountains. I aim to cover all the mountain cities in India and abroad, along with others. I hope, all my travel plans work out.”

