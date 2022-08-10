Wow! Aashika Bhatia opens up on doing Katron ke Khiladi and Bigg boss 17

Aashika is one of the most loved and celebrated actress on television and recently she opened up on doing reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.
Aashika Bhatia

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia is a well known actress of television and she has been around for more than a decade.

She is an actress, known for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Meera.

Aashika is also known as a social media influencer and she has a massive fan following.

Now for quite some time she has been offered many reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Lock Up but things didn’t work out and hence she wasn’t a part of the show.

Now the actress during an interview revealed if she would be doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Every year she was offered the show but for some or the other reasons things didn’t work out and she couldn’t be part of the show.

(ALSO READ - Aashika Bhatia achieves a fan following of 5 million on Instagram; buys a new car!)

The actress said that she would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss because both are interesting shows but wouldn’t want to do Lock Upp as I haven’t watched it.

She also said that she is afraid of Insects, snakes and all kind of  these things and she cannot bare it.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Aashika Bhatia would be a part of the show or no?

Would you like to see Aashika Bhatia in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below?

(ALSO READ : WOW! Aashika Bhatia finds her Soulmate! Find Out Who Inside!

About Author

