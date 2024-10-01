Wow: Aashish Mehrotra excited for the upcoming drama as Toshu turns entirely negative as he visits the USA in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!

Aashish Mehrotra, took to social media to share an interesting detail about his entry in the show and apparently, he will turn entirely negative.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 16:26
Aashish Mehrotra

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia and the audience was smitten with the way they were shown as a couple and how they supported each other.

Recently, the show took a leap and prior to that, there was a huge showdown between the two. The Shah family also gt involved as it all started after Samar’s death and Anupamaa said that she is clear on her priorities while Anuj said that she has never put the Kapadia family on her priority list. (Also Read: Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj yells at Aadhya to behave properly)

After this, Anupamaa and Anuj part ways and the Shah family also started living independently.

The show has taken a 20 year leap and now, Anupamaa is seen as a chef at a restaurant living independently while Anuj is a business tycoon. The Shah family is living in their world as a small family.

Anupamaa and Anuj are in the USA pursuing separate lives. Anuj is living with a new partner Shruti and Choti Anu. Till now Choti Anu and Anupamaa have kept having a hit and miss and it will surely be a high point drama when the two come face to face as Anupamaa meets Anuj.

While that drama is on the developing mode, Toshu will be seen going to the USA and the drama will reach an all new peak!

Aashish Mehrotra, took to social media to share an interesting detail about his entry in the show and apparently, he will turn entirely negative. He mentioned on his post as: Apa fer milange….Back for your love #toshu #anupama. Hungry for more and how…. Might end up hating me more… but thats the reward I accept with open hands…

Take a look: (Also Read: Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama advises Shruti to have faith in her love)

How excited are you to watch the drama ahead?

Anupamaa Anuj Kapadia Gaurav Khanna Aashish Mehrotra Rupali Ganguly Toshu Star Plus Sukirti Kandpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 16:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Faith! Reyansh believes one day Aradhana will return to him on her own
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Wow: Aashish Mehrotra excited for the upcoming drama as Toshu turns entirely negative as he visits the USA in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna...
Anupamaa : Wow! Shruti confides in Anupama on her feelings for Anuj and Adhya
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Ruhi to Foil Abhira's Runaway Master Plan
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of Star Plus's popular serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai '' is poised to deliver high-...
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Anirudh's Expression of Love Before Their Separation
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the highly anticipated Star Plus serial "Jhanak" is set to unravel an emotionally...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: New Chemistry Sparks Between Keerat and Garry
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the popular Star Plus serial "Teri Meri Doriyaan" is set to bring an exciting twist...
Recent Stories
Saiee Manjrekar
Kya Baat Hai! Saiee Manjrekar seen with rumored BF Subhan Nadiadwala in the city, watch video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sumbul Touqeer
How Romantic! Sumbul Touqeer shares a BTS moment of her STEAMY ROMANCE with Mishkat Varma from their show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon
Bhagya Lakshmi
Exclusive! I have a lot of creative freedom and I am thoroughly enjoying exploring myself as an artist by playing a 6-year-old: Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare
Reem Shaikh
Yay: Reem Shaikh shares a photo with Jennifer Winget and the entire team as they wrap shooting for their upcoming project!
Hiba Nawab
Kya Baat Hai! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab shares this important milestone of her show, check it out
Sanaya Irani
Wow! Sanaya Irani makes BFF Drashti Dhami’s birthday special; says ‘40 amazing years of you and the countless adventures still awaiting’
Niharika Chouksey
Hilarious! Aaina's Niharika Choksey shares a BTS from her show, calls THIS co-star 'dukhi aatma', check it out