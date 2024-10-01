Wow: Aashish Mehrotra excited for the upcoming drama as Toshu turns entirely negative as he visits the USA in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia and the audience was smitten with the way they were shown as a couple and how they supported each other.

Recently, the show took a leap and prior to that, there was a huge showdown between the two. The Shah family also gt involved as it all started after Samar’s death and Anupamaa said that she is clear on her priorities while Anuj said that she has never put the Kapadia family on her priority list. (Also Read: Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj yells at Aadhya to behave properly)

After this, Anupamaa and Anuj part ways and the Shah family also started living independently.

The show has taken a 20 year leap and now, Anupamaa is seen as a chef at a restaurant living independently while Anuj is a business tycoon. The Shah family is living in their world as a small family.

Anupamaa and Anuj are in the USA pursuing separate lives. Anuj is living with a new partner Shruti and Choti Anu. Till now Choti Anu and Anupamaa have kept having a hit and miss and it will surely be a high point drama when the two come face to face as Anupamaa meets Anuj.

While that drama is on the developing mode, Toshu will be seen going to the USA and the drama will reach an all new peak!

Aashish Mehrotra, took to social media to share an interesting detail about his entry in the show and apparently, he will turn entirely negative. He mentioned on his post as: Apa fer milange….Back for your love #toshu #anupama. Hungry for more and how…. Might end up hating me more… but thats the reward I accept with open hands…

Take a look: (Also Read: Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama advises Shruti to have faith in her love)

How excited are you to watch the drama ahead?