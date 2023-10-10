Wow! Ace choreographer Farah Khan confirms being a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most popular and loved reality shows on television.

The celebrity dance show is star studded as contestants compete with each other to win the coveted trophy. Not only the celebrities, but the choreographers assigned to them are also popular in the entertainment business.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors who had bought the rights from Sony Tv post Season 4. Since Season 4 until Season 10 the show was telecasted on Colors and now Sony Television once again has got the rights Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on Sony Tv.

Now recently, ace choreographer Farah Khan posted a video on social media, and fans speculate that she must be hinting on her being a part of the latest season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a judge. Check out her latest post -

It will be interesting to see the theme and which contestants will compete this year for the trophy and how will the show pan out.

