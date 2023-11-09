Wow! Aditi Sharma aka Katha gives a glimpse of the Birthday celebrations of THESE Co-stars from the sets of Katha Ankahee

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favourite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers about their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes of the show they are a part of.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 16:45
Aditi Sharma

MUMBAI:  The new Sony TV program ‘Katha Ankahee,’ which was created by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish television series ‘1001 Nights.’ The show features Aditi Sharma, who is well-known for her appearances in dramas like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc., as well as hottie Adnan Khan, who was most recently seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah’ alongside Eisha Singh. The show is off to a wonderful start and is sure to keep its viewers entertained.

Also read: Katha Ankahee: Oh no! Viaan and Katha get surrounded by goons

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favorite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers about their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes of the show they are a part of. 

Here, we're sharing the most recent information; a BTS video of Aditi Sharma highlighting how much fun she and the cast were having while celebrating the birthdays of her three co-stars.

The video showcased three cakes that were kept in line and one of them had her on-screen son Ajinkya aka Aarav's face printed on it and another two had written Lokesh and Gireesh ji Respectively. It is quite clear that they were having a good time. 

She tagged the video as “Trio birthday Celebration on Katha Ankahee Set.”

Every cast member was seen gathered together to celebrate the birthday of their co-stars and enjoy the delicious cake. 

Recently, the show has marked its 200-episodes completion and celebrated this victory with joy and captured moments on camera.

Aditi has also shared the same news with her fans with a couple of pictures from their celebration and having a good time. 

Currently, the show is heading for Katha and Viaan's wedding while Maya is eager to reveal Katha's one-night-stand core mystery in front of the family.

Also read: Katha Ankahee: Oh no! Viaan and Katha get surrounded by goons

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sony TV Katha Ankahee Sphere Origin Katha Viaan Adnan Khan Aditi Sharma Sheen Das Rewa serial Television News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Sunny Deol reveals about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut film been shelved
MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who was recently seen in the blockbuster film Gadar 2, has opened up about one of...
Exclusive! OMG 2 actress Vedika Nawani to be seen in ott series Kaala
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from OTT, movies and...
Oh No! Palak Tiwari Gets Massively trolled for ‘ her attitude' to Ishaan Khatter; Netizens say 'isko lagta hai ki ye...'
MUMBAI:  Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, made her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman...
Exclusive! RRR Actress Kirron Arya to be seen in Tose Naina Milaike
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Wow! Aditi Sharma aka Katha gives a glimpse of the Birthday celebrations of THESE Co-stars from the sets of Katha Ankahee
MUMBAI:  The new Sony TV program ‘Katha Ankahee,’ which was created by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish...
Box office! Gadar 2 beats Baahubali’s record, whereas Jawan records highest one day ever in Indian cinema
MUMBAI:  Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over. The movie is getting a big...
Recent Stories
AISHWARYA
What! Sunny Deol reveals about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut film been shelved
Latest Video
Related Stories
RRR Actress
Exclusive! RRR Actress Kirron Arya to be seen in Tose Naina Milaike
BALAJI TELEFILMS
Exclusive! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai roped in for Balaji Telefilms next?
MADALSA SHARMA
Exclusive! Not Madalsa Sharma but this actress was the first choice and even shot as "Kavya" in Star Plus number one show Anupmaa
Sudhanshu Pandey
Exclusive! Did you know that Sudhanshu Pandey was the only choice for Vanraj? Read More for the Full Story!
Shafaq Naaz
Exclusive! Shafaq Naaz talks about her wedding being postponed and reports surrounding her personal life, says “In my head, we are already married; whatever has happened is in the past"
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Faisal Shaikh defeats Dino James, makes him abort for the first time on the show