Wow! Aditi Sharma aka Katha gives a glimpse of the Birthday celebrations of THESE Co-stars from the sets of Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI: The new Sony TV program ‘Katha Ankahee,’ which was created by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish television series ‘1001 Nights.’ The show features Aditi Sharma, who is well-known for her appearances in dramas like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc., as well as hottie Adnan Khan, who was most recently seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah’ alongside Eisha Singh. The show is off to a wonderful start and is sure to keep its viewers entertained.

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favorite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers about their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes of the show they are a part of.

Here, we're sharing the most recent information; a BTS video of Aditi Sharma highlighting how much fun she and the cast were having while celebrating the birthdays of her three co-stars.

The video showcased three cakes that were kept in line and one of them had her on-screen son Ajinkya aka Aarav's face printed on it and another two had written Lokesh and Gireesh ji Respectively. It is quite clear that they were having a good time.

She tagged the video as “Trio birthday Celebration on Katha Ankahee Set.”

Every cast member was seen gathered together to celebrate the birthday of their co-stars and enjoy the delicious cake.

Recently, the show has marked its 200-episodes completion and celebrated this victory with joy and captured moments on camera.

Aditi has also shared the same news with her fans with a couple of pictures from their celebration and having a good time.

Currently, the show is heading for Katha and Viaan's wedding while Maya is eager to reveal Katha's one-night-stand core mystery in front of the family.

