Wow! Aditi Sharma Overwhelmed with Adnan Khan’s THIS Gesture; Here’s What he did

MUMBAI: The new Sony TV program ‘Katha Ankahee,’ which was created by Sphere Origin, is a replica of the Turkish television series ‘1001 Nights.’ The show features Aditi Sharma, who is well-known for her appearances in dramas like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc., as well as hottie Adnan Khan, who was most recently seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah’ alongside Eisha Singh. The show is off to a wonderful start and is sure to keep its viewers entertained.

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favorite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers about their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes of the show they are a part of.

Aditi seems to be highly active on social media. Adnan Khan and her on-screen chemistry are admired by spectators. That is one of the reasons for the show doing so well!

Here we are with a BTS clip of Aditi Sharma thanking Adnan Khan for making her birthday so memorable. She feels overwhelmed by Adnan Khan's kind gesture towards her. She describes Adnan as a lovely person who makes everyone's birthday seem very special. She says she is celebrating by cutting a cake for four days.

He says that she deserves everything, and he comes across as a great gentleman. Fans adore their relationship both on and off-screen. She collaged her cake-cutting footage and uploaded it as well. She seems ecstatic to be made feel so special on her birthday.

The show has managed to tap into the subtle relationship complexities and arc of relationships. Currently, the show revolves around Teiji creating Obstacles in Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship.

