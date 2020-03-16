Wow! After 13 years Rajshree Thakur meets this co-star from her debut show, Check out

Mumbai: Rajshree Thakur is ruling several hearts with her performance as Pallavi in Sony TV's recently released show Appnapan.

The show also stars Cezanne Khan in the lead role opposite Rajshree.

The duo has come together for the first time for this family drama and the viewers are in love with this fresh pairing.

Rajshree Thakur made her debut with the show, Saat Phere, wherein she met her co-star Pratichi Malaviya Mishra for the first time.

However, ever since then they are recognized with their character names. And fans are super excited to see them reuniting after 13 years. The actress writes a heartwarming message for the costar that is unmissable. She captions the picture as, ''Lado heyyyy Lado" This word melted many hearts while "SAAT PHERE"days.

Mothers started calling their daughter lovingly "Lado"

Finally after 13 yrs again i met my screen daughter "salony "while shooting on the same location but for different shows..!!

Still people recognise me as salony's Mom

Oooh my God I can't explain in words how beautiful was that moment..!! We cherished

This is karmic connection -

"hum milte hain-bichadte hain -phir milte hain" ye toh silsila hai..!! Love uuuuuuu Lado

Meanwhile in the show, Nikhil returns back to Meerut he only asks about Barkha and he is completely unaware of the fact that he has two more sons Badal and Gagan.

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show, when Nikhil learns about his twin sons.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.