Wow! Amber Dhara fame Kashmira Irani set to tie the knot with beau Akshat Saxena; Reveals marriage date

MUMBAI: The star of the show Amber Dhara, Kashmira Irani, is soon to tie the knot with her partner, Akshat Saxena. The actress revealed that her wedding will take place in Rathambore on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The marriage ceremony is going to be a private one. She dated Akshat for a few years.

Also read: Exclusive! “Hansal Mehta is the major reason why I am a part of the series”: Kashmira Irani on Modern Love: Mumbai

In an interview with a well-known portal, Kashmira Irani discussed her wedding in detail. She said, “I’m looking forward to performing at my sangeet on February 9. We chose Ranthambore as our wedding destination because Akshat loves the wildlife.”

Additionally, Kashmira disclosed that although she resides in Mumbai for work, Akshat resides in Delhi. They seem to be able to manage their distant connection. However, she also made it clear that they are both eager to tie the knot.

Speaking to a popular news portal about her encounter with Akshat, Kashmira said, “My sister played Cupid. Akshat was a friend of my sister's friends. I like how Akshat has introduced me to many adventure sports. He is a very honest and kind guy. He has integrity and a never-give-up attitude, which I am in love with. I am glad that we are both now imbibing each other's interests and hobbies and living a good life.”

The actress also disclosed that her close friends and family will be present at her wedding.

The actress began her career in acting with the show Amber Dhara, in which he portrayed Dhara. She began working in films and web series after the show. Among her most famous works are Bharat, Modern Love Mumbai, Tiger Zinda Hai, and so on.

Also read: "Raat rani is so special to me" Says Fatima Sana Shaikh for her character in Modern Love Mumbai

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Times Now