Wow! Amitabh Bachchan has made some shocking revelations while hosting the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, check it out

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has been doing well. The TRPs of the show have also been decent. Every year, we all wait to see Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host with the new season. The quiz game show has been one of the most watched for many years. People love the fact that this show gives them entertainment and education as well. Apart from this, host Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing interesting stories.

Also read -What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

This season Big B has shared some amazing stories from his personal life, Bollywood industry and other things.

1. On his marriage with Jaya Bachchan

Big B was asked by one of the contestants how he managed to find time for Jaya Bachchan after shooting for movies and Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The contestant also asked him if he would take her out. Amitabh Bachchan said that Jaya Bachchan was also a working woman and when he leaves from the sets and reaches home, he finds out that she is already gone to the Parliament.

2. Big B's bond with son Abhishek

In one of the episodes, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he and Abhishek Bachchan do not share a typical father-son bond. Big B shared, “I consider Abhishek as my friend. As per an old saying that when the son wears the father's shoes, they become friends because we share the same size. So, all my shoes are now taken by Abhishek sahab because it fits him well. I can't talk to any other family member like I can with Abhishek. And what I believe is that it's the same with him too. We talk to each other freely and frankly. If either of us are in a problem and are stuck somewhere, we talk it out. This is how our bond is.

3. Recalls working with bahu Aishwarya Rai

In one of the episodes, Amitabh Bachchan also recalled the time when he worked with bahu Aishwarya Rai and son, Abhishek Bachchan on the song, Kajra Re in Bunty Aur Babli.

4. Gift by Dutee Chand

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about athlete Dutee Chand. He revealed that the athlete gifted her winning shoes to him, the one she wore while running for the winning moment.

5. Vanity Van designed by Gauri Khan

In one of the episodes, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he loved Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van and said that SRK had promised him that he will ask Gauri to design a vanity van for him too.

6. Story on Madhuri Dixit

Once, there was a question asked on the show about Hum Aapke Hai Koun. After the question, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Madhuri Dixit had literally adopted Tuffy in the film after the film’s release.

Also read - OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage”

7. Bhagavat Gita translation by Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Big B left everyone surprised when he revealed that his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan had translated Bhagavad Gita into a simpler language.

Well, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is getting all the attention only because of these interesting stories. Big B is surely the best host ever!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life



