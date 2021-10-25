WOW: Ankita Lokhande visits Dubai International Stadium to watch the T20 India v/s Pakistan with boyfriend Vicky Jain!

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande shot to fame with Pavitra Rishta and while she was on a sabbatical for quite some time, she made her way into Bollywood.

While she has been in the news for various reasons, one of them includes her relationship with boyfriend Vicky Jain. India v/s Pakistan was a match which was the most awaited of the T20 and the duo were among the many spectators at the Dubai International Stadium. She took to social media to caption a post: "We love India." It includes a video that shows how nervous she was when India was 6 out on 144 runs. Ankita is seen biting her lips before the camera pans to the scoreboard.

There are also pictures of her simply enjoying the match. Both she and Vicky wore white for the occasion. A picture shows her, holding the tricolour, and posing with Pakistani fans, who held their own country flag.

Singer Kanika Kapoor too posted pictures and videos from the stadium, along with a picture with the trophy. She wrote, "India vs Pak. The stadium roars and cheers are giving me goosebumps!"

Aftab Shivdasani also shared his solo pics from the stadium. He wrote, “Heart is bleeding blue at the moment. They don’t call it the mother of all games for nothing. Jai Hind. #indvspak #icct20worldcup #grateful #dubai.”

India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the opening match of the T20 Cricket World Cup in Dubai. After the defeat, several Bollywood celebrities, including Preity, took to Twitter to express their feelings.

