Wow! Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey says he was one of the TOP MODELS in the country; this unseen pic JUSTIFIES his claim

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most popular actors in telly town. He is currently seen in the hit soap Anupamaa. He is essaying the role of Vanraj in the show and his performance has impressed everyone.

He is not just an actor but also a singer and earned name and fame as a model too.

The actor recently shared a throwback photo from his modelling days. The good-looking actor took a trip down memory lane and posted an image from his young days where he can be seen walking a ramp. In the captions, Sudhanshu revealed that he was one of the top models of the country at the age of 21-22.

Further, Sudhanshu Pandey stated that it is sometimes good to remind yourself of where you started from and where you have reached. He wrote in the caption, "SOMETIMES ITS GOOD TO REMIND YOURSELF ABOUT WHERE U STARTED N WHERE YOU HAVE REACHED , SO THAT WHEN U LOOK BACK YOU LOOK UP AND THANK GOD FOR ALL THAT HE HAS BLESSED YOU WITH FOREVER GRATEFUL TO MAHAKAAL THE JOURNEY BEGAN THEN N CONTINUES TILL NOW N I CANT THANK HIM ENOUGH (This photo is when I was barely 20-21 and was already one of the top models in the country ..) #model #fashion #thankgod JAI MAHAKAAL."

Well, the picture certainly justifies his claim! What do you think?

Sudhanshu has been one of the most popular names of the Indian Television and film industry. Talking about his film projects, he acted in Singham, Singh Is King, Robot 2.0, Murder 2 and The Myth starring Jacky Chan amongst others. Sudhanshu has done close to 45 films in his career so far. He was a part of a band 'Band Of Boys'.

