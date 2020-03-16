Wow! Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey says he was one of the TOP MODELS in the country; this unseen pic JUSTIFIES his claim

Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most popular actors in telly town. He is currently seen in the hit soap Anupamaa. He is not just an actor but also a singer and earned name and fame as a model too.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 11:44
Wow! Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey says he was one of the TOP MODELS in the country; this unseen pic JUSTIFIES his claim

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most popular actors in telly town. He is currently seen in the hit soap Anupamaa. He is essaying the role of Vanraj in the show and his performance has impressed everyone.

He is not just an actor but also a singer and earned name and fame as a model too.

The actor recently shared a throwback photo from his modelling days. The good-looking actor took a trip down memory lane and posted an image from his young days where he can be seen walking a ramp. In the captions, Sudhanshu revealed that he was one of the top models of the country at the age of 21-22. 

ALSO READ: Interesting! Anupamaa’s Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj’s transformation will leave you in splits; Check out

Further, Sudhanshu Pandey stated that it is sometimes good to remind yourself of where you started from and where you have reached. He wrote in the caption, "SOMETIMES ITS GOOD TO REMIND YOURSELF ABOUT WHERE U STARTED N WHERE YOU HAVE REACHED , SO THAT WHEN U LOOK BACK YOU LOOK UP AND THANK GOD FOR ALL THAT HE HAS BLESSED YOU WITH FOREVER GRATEFUL TO MAHAKAAL THE JOURNEY BEGAN THEN N CONTINUES TILL NOW N I CANT THANK HIM ENOUGH (This photo is when I was barely 20-21 and was already one of the top models in the country ..) #model #fashion #thankgod JAI MAHAKAAL."

Check out the picture here. 

Well, the picture certainly justifies his claim! What do you think?

Sudhanshu has been one of the most popular names of the Indian Television and film industry. Talking about his film projects, he acted in Singham, Singh Is King, Robot 2.0, Murder 2 and The Myth starring Jacky Chan amongst others. Sudhanshu has done close to 45 films in his career so far. He was a part of a band 'Band Of Boys'.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

ALSO READ: I did not miss the moustache while shooting for 'Anupamaa: Namaste America': Sudhanshu Pandey

CREDIT:  TIMES OF INDIA

Sudhanshu Pandey Anupamaa Singham Singh is King Robot 2.0 Murder 2 The Myth Jacky Chan Band of Boys Vanraj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 11:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey says he was one of the TOP MODELS in the country; this unseen pic JUSTIFIES his claim
MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most popular actors in telly town. He is currently seen in the hit soap Anupamaa...
Superstar Singer 2 celebrates the 90’s golden era of music and salutes the spirit of the ‘Indian Housewives’ this weekend
MUMBAI : Gear up as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’ is all set...
Exclusive! Youtuber Masterchef Kabita Singh and Bodybuilder Kiran Demble is all set to grace on the sets on the sets of Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood and the digital world.Also...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's Dosti Anokhi to go off-air, will be replaced by Rajshri Thakur and Cezanne Khan's Appnapan?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. The year...
EXCLUSIVE! Nissar Khan to be back as INSPECTOR in Sony TV's Crime Patrol
MUMBAI: The much-awaited season of Sony TV's crime drama series Crime Patrol was back on the small screens a few months...
BIG News! Former Big Bang star sentenced to 1.5 years by the SC of South Korea, details inside
MUMBAI: The Supreme Court of South Korea on Thursday sentenced former Big Bang member Seungri to 1 year and 6 months in...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled on his birthday outfit, netizens are calling him ‘chalta firta Christmas tree’
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled on his birthday outfit, netizens are calling him ‘chalta firta Christmas tree’
Latest Video