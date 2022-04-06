WOW! Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch aka Leela is a powerhouse of talent and this video proves it

MUMBAI : Alpana Buch is currently seen as Leela Shah in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The show has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

Anupamaa focuses on the story of a woman named Anupamaa who is n extremely caring, loving and responsible mother.

While Anupamaa's worth was never valued, things changed drastically after her husband's extramarital affair was exposed.

Alpana's character Leela has seen a lot of change. Earlier, she was shown as a typical mother-in-law who is extremely conservative and leaves no chance to taunt her daughter-in-law for everything.

But the viewers have seen different shades of Leela's character that have left the viewers stunned.

Well, Alpana is a beautiful actress and her performance is always lauded by the viewers.

We came across a few throwback audition videos of Alpana that has left us spellbound with her talent.

Alpana is a theatre actress and it is very much obvious that she has already learnt a lot way before she decided to be on-screen.

Take a look at the video:

The diva looks extremely confident as she rehearses her lines. Alpana is very much dedicated to her work and she is simply amazing.

Not many are aware that the actress is a popular actor Mehul Buch's wife who is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa which is also bankrolled by Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut.

What is your take on Alpana's throwback audition video? Tell us in the comments.

