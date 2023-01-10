Wow! Anupamaa: A glimpse into the real-life family members of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Other stars

The public has developed a special place in their hearts for the on-screen relationship between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. Do you know who the Anupamaa's cast members family in real life?
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 16:15
Anupamaa

MUMBAI:  One of the most-watched television programs, Anupamaa, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers with its narrative and premise. Since the beginning, the show has dominated the TRP charts. The public has developed a special place in their hearts for the on-screen relationship between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. Do you know who the cast members of Anupamaa's family are in real life?

Also read:Anupama 26th September 2023 Written Episode Update: Anuj And Anupama Celebrate Ganapati’s Arrival

Rupali Ganguly is a very loving mother

The show's Anupamaa, played by actress Rupali Ganguly, is happily wed to Ashwin K Verma. The Rudranksh-named son of the couple. She adores spending time with her family and is a devoted mother.

Gaurav Khanna's Love for his wife

Anupamaa's spouse Anuj Kapadia is portrayed by actor Gaurav Khanna, who is now well-known. In 2016, the actor and the actress Akanksha Chamola got married.

Sudhanshu Pandey is a father of two boys

Vanraj Shah is portrayed by Sudhanshu Pandey in Anupamaa. The actor has two sons, Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey, who he shares with his wife, Mona Pandey.

Family is important to Madalsa Sharma

The actress Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya, Vanraj's wife in the program, has a background in acting for the motion picture industry. Mimoh Chakraborty, the son of seasoned actor Mithun Chakraborty, is the man she gets wed to. Sheela Sharma, a well-known actress, is Madalsa's mother.

Family is everything to Aashish Mehrotra

In the show Anupamaa, actor Aashish Mehrotra, who plays Paritosh (also known as Toshu Shah), recently lost his father. He added Kedarnath Mehrotra, the name of his father, to his own name. He never stops sending his family photos.

Alpana Buch has a daughter who is mature for her age

The show's Leela Shah, called Baa, is played by actress Alpana Buch. She is married to actor Mehul Buch, and the two have a daughter named Bhavya.

Grandfather Arvind Vaidya

Bapuji is played by actor Arvind Vaidya in the show. He has two grandchildren, Radhika Pathak and Yash Pathak, and he is happily married to Jayashri Vaidya.

Also read:Anupamaa: Heartbreaking! Anupama to face the trauma of losing her son

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Life


 

Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Arvind Vaidya Leela Shah Aashish Mehrotra Madalsa Sharma Anuj Kapadia Akanksha Chamola Sudhanshu Pandey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Hansal Mehta reveals about initially wanting to cast Govinda for Aligarh instead of Manoj Bajpayee
MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming web series Scam 2003. During his recent...
What! From Rupali Ganguly- Sudhanshu Pandey to Hina Khan-Karan Mehra, these TV’s most loved couple and their cold wars
MUMBAI: While we love our TV shows and the leading pairs that create magic on-screen, there are times when the on-...
Really! Vicky Kaushal loves Jawan and Gadar 2, but calls this film ‘Bakwaas’
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and in-demand actors in Bollywood today, has played a wide variety of...
What! From Katrina Kaif to Rubina Dilaik, pregnancy rumors of actresses that went viral before their actual announcements
MUMBAI: Once actresses tie the knot with their sweethearts, rumors begin whether they are expecting or not. These day,...
Wow! Anupamaa: A glimpse into the real-life family members of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Other stars
MUMBAI:  One of the most-watched television programs, Anupamaa, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers with its...
Shocking! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Hina Khan: 8 TV actresses who faced criticism over their dark skin tone
MUMBAI: In India, people have judgments based on skin color. But did you realize that the entertainment sector...
Recent Stories
Hansal
Shocking! Hansal Mehta reveals about initially wanting to cast Govinda for Aligarh instead of Manoj Bajpayee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali
What! From Rupali Ganguly- Sudhanshu Pandey to Hina Khan-Karan Mehra, these TV’s most loved couple and their cold wars
Sumbul
Shocking! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Hina Khan: 8 TV actresses who faced criticism over their dark skin tone
Hina
Wow! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain ready to redefine style, aiming to surpass Hina Khan as the ultimate fashion icon of Salman Khan's Show
Nimrit
Surprising! Nimrit Kaur expresses shock, mental health problems supposed to be confidential; Says ‘I was not aware that it has been shown to the people outside’
Dancer
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! The top five contestants of the show reveal their toughest episode and speak about the challenges they faced
Kirti Nagpure
International Coffee Day: Zee TV actor Kirti Nagpure shares how coffee make her daily life better