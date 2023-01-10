Wow! Anupamaa: A glimpse into the real-life family members of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Other stars

MUMBAI: One of the most-watched television programs, Anupamaa, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers with its narrative and premise. Since the beginning, the show has dominated the TRP charts. The public has developed a special place in their hearts for the on-screen relationship between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. Do you know who the cast members of Anupamaa's family are in real life?

Rupali Ganguly is a very loving mother

The show's Anupamaa, played by actress Rupali Ganguly, is happily wed to Ashwin K Verma. The Rudranksh-named son of the couple. She adores spending time with her family and is a devoted mother.

Gaurav Khanna's Love for his wife

Anupamaa's spouse Anuj Kapadia is portrayed by actor Gaurav Khanna, who is now well-known. In 2016, the actor and the actress Akanksha Chamola got married.

Sudhanshu Pandey is a father of two boys

Vanraj Shah is portrayed by Sudhanshu Pandey in Anupamaa. The actor has two sons, Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey, who he shares with his wife, Mona Pandey.

Family is important to Madalsa Sharma

The actress Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya, Vanraj's wife in the program, has a background in acting for the motion picture industry. Mimoh Chakraborty, the son of seasoned actor Mithun Chakraborty, is the man she gets wed to. Sheela Sharma, a well-known actress, is Madalsa's mother.

Family is everything to Aashish Mehrotra

In the show Anupamaa, actor Aashish Mehrotra, who plays Paritosh (also known as Toshu Shah), recently lost his father. He added Kedarnath Mehrotra, the name of his father, to his own name. He never stops sending his family photos.

Alpana Buch has a daughter who is mature for her age

The show's Leela Shah, called Baa, is played by actress Alpana Buch. She is married to actor Mehul Buch, and the two have a daughter named Bhavya.

Grandfather Arvind Vaidya

Bapuji is played by actor Arvind Vaidya in the show. He has two grandchildren, Radhika Pathak and Yash Pathak, and he is happily married to Jayashri Vaidya.

