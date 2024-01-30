Wow! Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma gives us winter vibes as she holidays in Iceland, check out glimpses

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut. She made her acting debut in the 2009 Telugu film Fitting master. She went on to do various south Indian films post that.

Madalsa is currently holidaying in Iceland and has posted some interesting pictures. She captioned her pictures, “It’s cold in some corner of the world”

In another post she shared a video and captioned it, “The Hallgrimskrirkja Cathedral in Reykjavik Iceland is a historical monument. It is also one of the most famous attractions in Northern Europe. This church holds significance in Iceland’s history and if you go to the top of the church, you can see the entire Reykjavik city which adds more beauty to this historical landmark.”

