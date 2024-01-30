Wow! Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma gives us winter vibes as she holidays in Iceland, check out glimpses

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut. Madalsa is currently holidaying in Iceland and has posted some interesting pictures.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 14:38
Madalsa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut. She made her acting debut in the 2009 Telugu film Fitting master. She went on to do various south Indian films post that.  

Also Read-Madalsa Sharma opens up about her character on Anupamaa; says, "I’ll enjoy being grey again"

Madalsa is currently holidaying in Iceland and has posted some interesting pictures. She captioned her pictures, “It’s cold in some corner of the world”

In another post she shared a video and captioned it, “The Hallgrimskrirkja Cathedral in Reykjavik Iceland is a historical monument. It is also one of the most famous attractions in Northern Europe. This church holds significance in Iceland’s history and if you go to the top of the church, you can see the entire Reykjavik city which adds more beauty to this historical landmark.”

Well, there is no doubt that Kavya is a very important character in Anupamaa and has always entertained her fans. What are your thoughts 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

  

Anupamaa Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 14:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
intersting
Interesting: Sayli Salunkhe has a HILARIOUS RESPONSE for all those who believe that husbands should never be called by their names!
Aman Gupta
Shark Tank 3: What! Aman Gupta gets annoyed with footwear brand founder “Mereko banda tu bilkul pasand nahi aaya”
Aditi Bhagat
Exclusive! Udaariyaann is a well made show which has been going on for three years now and it is setting a legacy: Aditi Bhagat
Abhishek Kumar
What! Did Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar hint at the show’s results being rigged?
Ankita Lokhande
Aww! Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande pens an emotional post after losing the trophy to Munawar Faruqui “Of Course there were ups and downs…”
Kanwar Dhillon
Exciting! Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillon introduces his character ‘Sachin’ for his new project, “Aarela hoon jaldi milne…”