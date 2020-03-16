Wow! Anupama's Paras aka Samar caught this costar in a new avatar, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

In this picture we see that Paras aka Samar caught his costar Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah in the show in a new avatar that will definelty crack you up. Take a look at the video to see their hilarious banter.

Check out the Picture

Also read I did not miss the moustache while shooting for 'Anupamaa: Namaste America': Sudhanshu Pandey

In the upcoming track, with Shah Family’s best wishes and blessings, Anuj and Anupamaa are all set to have their Grah-Pravesh. And while this is the new start for Anupamaa and Anuj, the further coming storyline will now show their ‘Zindagi Ki Naya Safar’.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.