VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 07:52
VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Also read: SHOCKING! Netizens trend 'STOP RUINING ANUPAMA' after seeing the ugly mehndi with a family tree

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.

Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise and for all the right reasons. The show features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role in an all-new avatar of a happy-go-lucky guy. Actress Hiba Nawab is paired opposite the actor in the feel-good show. This is the first time they are sharing screen space and the audience is excited to see their chemistry.

As we saw the grand wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans have already been pissed about the wedding budget that was seen in Anupamaa, and now we see a temple wedding in Woh Toh Hai Albela. The viewers reveal that it is quite upsetting to see how the budget went on decreasing mode with the two shows, there was an expectation of that same grandeur but that, unfortunately, didn't happen.

Currently, in Anupamaa, Anuj denies performing a ritual wherein Anu’s mother Kanta needs to wash his feet. Leela suggests being a part of rituals with Kanta and everyone rejoices. Anuj and Anu exchange garlands and promise each other to always respect each other.

Vanraj sees Samar near him and asks him if he will also ask him to attend the wedding. Samar denies the same and leaves. In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a shocking twist as Vanraj Shah decides to attend the wedding.

Also read: BREAKING! Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding preparations begin from the coming week

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

 

Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi Sudhanshu Pandey Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Anagha Bhosale StarPlus Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Production TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 07:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: New Beginnings! Sayuri and Kanha to come close
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is all set for a huge drama ahead.Earlier we have seen, Sayuri's first...
Ghum Hai Kiskiey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Not Jagtap, THIS person marks villain entry in Sai and Virat’s life
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Commendable! Manjari to take strong stand for Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Ooh La La! This is how Niti Taylor Bawa and Krissann Barretto prep for the shoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Parth Samthaan played the role of Manik...
Exclusive! This show has not only added value to my career but also tools to my kit an actor: Vaibhav Tatwawadi on Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi
MUMBAI: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi has been winning the hearts of fans with his acting contribution. We have seen some amazing...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Kangana Ranaut becomes the first Indian to buy Mercedes Maybach S680 at a stupendous price of 5 crores.
Amazing! Kangana Ranaut becomes the first Indian to buy Mercedes Maybach S680 at a stupendous price of 5 crores
Latest Video