VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.

Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise and for all the right reasons. The show features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role in an all-new avatar of a happy-go-lucky guy. Actress Hiba Nawab is paired opposite the actor in the feel-good show. This is the first time they are sharing screen space and the audience is excited to see their chemistry.

As we saw the grand wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans have already been pissed about the wedding budget that was seen in Anupamaa, and now we see a temple wedding in Woh Toh Hai Albela. The viewers reveal that it is quite upsetting to see how the budget went on decreasing mode with the two shows, there was an expectation of that same grandeur but that, unfortunately, didn't happen.

Currently, in Anupamaa, Anuj denies performing a ritual wherein Anu’s mother Kanta needs to wash his feet. Leela suggests being a part of rituals with Kanta and everyone rejoices. Anuj and Anu exchange garlands and promise each other to always respect each other.

Vanraj sees Samar near him and asks him if he will also ask him to attend the wedding. Samar denies the same and leaves. In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a shocking twist as Vanraj Shah decides to attend the wedding.

