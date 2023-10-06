Wow! Ashlesha Savant reveals how Apara Mehta helped her during the show 'Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' as she unites with her for 'Anupamaa' after many years

Ashlesha Savant essays the role of Barkha in Anupamaa and recently, Apara Mehta entered the show. The two have worked together in the iconic show Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and now, the actress shared a secret how Apara Mehta used to help her during the show KSBKBT.
ASHLESHA SAVANT

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Dimpy and Samar’s marriage and how the families are trying to cope with this twist.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

The actors really work hard to achieve the best scene so that the audience is entertained.

Recently, Apara Mehta entered the show, where she essays the role of Malti Devi, guru Maa of Anupama.

One actress who is super excited to work with her is Ashesha Savant, who essays the role of Barkha. She is quite close to Apara Mehta as she worked with her in the cult serial Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

( ALSO READ : Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Anupama slaps Maya; shows her place in Anuj’s life

The actress shared a photo along with the veteran actress and captioned it saying, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Saath Phere and now Anupama. We feel so blessed to be part of such iconic shows on Indian television. To be part of history as such. I still remember how Apara Mehtha and Smirti Irani would school me on the sets. I learnt so much about the art, thanks to them. Such fond memories from each show. Miss you Smriti Irani. So happy to watch her perform yet again and share screen space”. 

Well, there is no doubt that the two are exceptionally good actors and it’s nice to watch them work together after so long.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Anupamaa: What! Anuj and Anupama to face a huge challenge

 

 

