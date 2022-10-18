Wow! Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai’s Ram aka Nakul Mehta gearing up for a new project in Kashmir

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta stars as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai is an iconic show in the book of Indian television. But what makes the show so iconic? Well, the grandeur, the characters are both relatable and unrelatable but aspirational. But most importantly, the story of unconventional in its own nature but the subtle love story of two very different individuals who are poles apart but the only commonality they share is their selfless love for others.

ALSO READ: DASHING! Check out these pictures of Nakuul Mehta SLAYING in a suit

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds and fans are always on the lookout for the same.

Nakuul is very active on social media and often takes to the platform to share happenings from his life. He recently posted pictures of himself from what looks like Kashmir and stunning videos of rowing a Shikara. All the photos and videos have made the fans curious about whether it is for a new project but there is no confirmation of the same.

But you can take a look at all the videos and photos of his stunning trip right here:

Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on youtube and Amazon Mini TV.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 - Lovely! Ram Stands Strong with Priya and Promises to Unite her with Pihu