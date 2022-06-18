Wow! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar recreate the poster form their iconic show, Check out

Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story.

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the intriguing track that has been currently seen in the show. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the leads.

In this video, we see that the lead actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are recreating the poster from their iconic show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, wherein they played the role of Pankhuri Gupta and Aditya Kumar. Though the show went off-air long back, the memories are still alive! Take a look at their adorable video. 

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, a television show, was produced by Rajshri Productions and aired from 18 June 2012 to 1st November 2014 on Star Plus. 

The story revolves around Pankhuri Gupta, a small town girl from Kullu and Aditya Kumar, a rich boy in Mumbai, who has grown up cynical about relationships having seen his parents Avantika and Harish separated for 20 years. 

Would you like to see the season 2 of the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara?

Let us know in the comments below.

Latest Video