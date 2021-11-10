WOW: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Ishwar Thakur reveals how Sonu Sood helped him FINANCIALLY due to health reasons!

MUMBAI: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is quite lauded and is one of the most loved shows on television today.

Every actor is immensely talented and we cannot get over the characters if the show.

Ishwar Thakur who played the role of ‘Anurag’ on the show has been out from the same due to health reasons. In a recent interview, Thakur revealed that Sonu Sood’s foundation and other cast members helped him financially.

Ishwar’s brother has schizophrenia and has been undergoing treatment for the same for the last 20 years.

Ishwar Thakur spoke about his brother and said that earlier the hospital would release him in six months but now it’s in three months. He gets violent and beats us up. He have been unwell for two years and his mother is a heart patient. He mentioned that he cannot keep him at home, so he’s at an ashram for which they have to pay rent.

The hospital wasn’t ready to take his brother back and hence he had to look for an ashram. Talking about the same, Ishwar Thakur said, “As you know I am not well and have been out of job for two years, I could not afford to pay the rent for the ashram. I reached out to Sonu Sood’s foundation. They have now paid the accommodation fee for three months for my brother. I am grateful to him for it. My producer Binaifer Kohli and writer Sanad Verma and other actors like Kavita Kaushik, Kiku Sharda and writer Manoj Santoshi have also helped me. And Nupur Alankar of CINTAA spoke to senior actress Asha Parekh whose NGO sends me Rs 5000 for medication every month from the last one year, which is a huge help as I have several health complications,” Ishwar Thakur concluded.

Credit: Filmibeat