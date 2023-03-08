Wow! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra undergoes major transformation, take a look

MUMBAI: There are tons of celebrities who have inspired many to walk on the path of fitness. Adding to the list is Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra. He is a well-known face in the TV industry as he was a part of shows like Splitsvilla and more.

Also read -Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra confirms breaking up with Mahira Sharma, says “I never thought that it will…”

But his popularity increased ten folds after he participated in Bigg Boss 13. Now, he has hit headlines again because of his massive transformation.

Paras Chhabra who appeared on a flabbier side is now boasts of a perfectly chiselled body. On Instagram, Paras Chhabra shared a shirtless picture of himself in which he appears quite lean, devoid of all the flabs.

He seems to be on his way of achieving the perfect body with biscuits cut abs. In the post made by his trainer, it got revealed that Paras Chhabra has lost 25 kilos. From being 125 kilos, he has touched the mark of 100 kilos and the journey is still ongoing.

In the post, the trainer wrote, "Despite being in mumbai celebrity circle, where Anabolics are preached as the only solution for fitness goal, mentally getting him in zone where he actually prefers a lifestyle and nutrition changes more important than PED’s , was a major task."

Well, his transformation is truly inspiring and it would force you to hit the gym right away. Or at least embark on the path of fitness in some way.

Last Paras Chhabra made it to the headlines for a shocking reason was his break up with Mahira Sharma. They met in Bigg Boss 13 house and sparks flew. Even though he was allegedly dating Akanksha Puri then, he fell in love with Mahira Sharma. After dating for a few years, they parted ways. Paras and Mahira haven't publicly spoken about their breakup much.

Also read - Wow! Post break-up with Paras Chhabra, has Mahira Sharma got her nose pierced?

Paras Chhabra is also known for shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Aghori, Karn Sangini and more.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life





