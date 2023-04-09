Wow! Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve catch up days after show finale, check out their cute pic together

MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt is a well known actress and filmmaker of Bollywood. She recently made headlines for her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her friendship with Bebika Dhurve was much spoken about and so was her clash with Jia Shankar. Pooja and Bebika never left each other’s side and supported each other through the show. Looks like the two gorgeous ladies finally got a chance to catch up.

Pooja and Bebika’s bond was much spoken about in the house and the former always guided and corrected the latter when she went out of bounds or lost focus in her game. Bebika was always at loggerheads with someone or the other in the house and claimed to be targeted by everyone. But Pooja always calmed her down and showed her the right direction.

Pooja and Bebika finally spent time together days after the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale concluded. Check out their cartier together that Pooja shared on her Social media page;

While Pooja was seen in a pink jacket, Bebika opted for an all black attire.

Credit-Pinkvilla