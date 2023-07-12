Wow! Bigg Boss OTT 2 Friends Reunite to Celebrate Falaq Naazz’s Birthday

MUMBAI: Falaq Naazz, whose birthday fell on December 2nd, took to Instagram to share photos from the belated celebration. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a beautiful floral print co-ord set, surrounded by her close friends.

Captioning the post, Falaq expressed gratitude for the moments and people that make life beautiful. She tagged her friends, including Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve, along with a heartfelt message.

The pictures capture special moments from the celebration, including Falaq posing with her mother, Kehekshan Faisi, and another shot with Pooja Bhatt, who elegantly wore a black maxi dress. A delightful picture features Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev, rumoured to be a couple, sharing smiles for the camera. Avinash looked sharp in a white shirt and blue denims, paired with white sneakers. The final photo showcases the joyous group, with Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt joining in the festivities.

The bond between the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants remains strong even after their exit from the house. Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve, particularly close friends, continue to enjoy each other's company. Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz, who shared a special connection on the show, seem to have maintained a strong bond outside the Bigg Boss house, although they haven't publicly addressed their relationship.

The birthday celebration highlights the enduring camaraderie among the Bigg Boss OTT 2 friends as they come together to make special memories.

