WOW! Check out popular television actors who played cricket at a professional level

MUMBAI: Every field has its own charm. While a lot of people think that the glamour world is one such profession where everything is rosy and actors live a luxurious life once they gain fame.

While that's not the case as a lot of times many actors have shared their share of struggles to crack into the showbiz world.

There are so many popular actors in this field who have left their previous professions to make their career in acting.

They have openly spoken about it in their interviews and also shared about the same on social media with their fans.

So, let's take a look at the actors who were also cricketers.

1. Karan Wahi

Karan started his career as a cricketer, representing St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School during his school days. In the year 2003, he was selected for the Under-19 cricket team for Delhi alongside Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan but due to a major injury, he had to leave the sport. He then joined his father's business and later, started his career in acting.

2. Abhishek Kapur

He is currently seen in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya playing Sameer Luthra's character. Before he stepped into the acting field, Abhishek always aspired to be a cricketer. He also played for the Under-19 cricket team alongside Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

3. Salil Ankola

He made his Test debut during the first test of the tour at Karachi, alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis. Years later, after retiring from his profession, Salil got into acting.

4. Angad Bedi

Angad was born to former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi. He played cricket up to Under-19 level for Delhi. The actor then ventured into modelling and later got into acting.

5. Harrdy Sandhu

He played cricket for over a decade as a fast bowler, but suffered a severe elbow injury, forcing him to give up the game in 2007. Harrdy then shifted his focus from sports to singing and later ventured into acting.

