Wow! Check out Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store’s Exotic Vacation Pictures Inside

MUMBAI :Simran Budharup is a very popular actor. She began her career in 2015 with the television series "Parvarrish - season 2," in which she portrayed Meenu. She has also contributed to television programs like Durga Mata Ki Chhaya and Nazar. She is now portraying Rishita Seth in the Star Plus TV series "Pandya Store." In addition, she contributed to numerous YouTube videos created by the well-known RVCJ's channel. Since 2015, she has been working in the television sector.

Her role as Rishita has garnered a lot of fans for her, people really enjoy her role on the hit show, ‘Pandya Store’. But recently fans caught wind of a rumor that Simran might be leaving the show for good.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Superb! Rishita to expose Shweta in front of the Pandya family

Well, that really made fans upset but it was just a misunderstanding. Fans saw Simran post a story on her social media and were confused about her travel plans.

As we reported earlier that Simran is taking a vacation, now she has shared some really stunning photographs and videos of her exotic vacation and you cannot miss it:

Simran’s role is the show is really appreciated.The show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower a lot of love and adoration on the characters.

What do you think of Simran’s character on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: What! Shiva sees Raavi with a stranger