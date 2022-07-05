WOW! Check out Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's unseen pictures with her real-life family

Disha Vakani is married to Mayur Padia who is a Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant. The couple got married in the year 2015 in an intimate ceremony.
MUMBAI: Disha Vakani became a household name for her show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. 

The actress played the role of Dayaben in the popular and long-running comedy-drama series. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma made Disha not just nationwide but also worldwide famous. 

The actress has a huge fan following in several parts of the world who are ardent viewers of the show. 

However, Disha has been away from the limelight for a long time now. 

After delivering a baby girl in the year 2017, Disha took a complete break from work. 

The diehard fans are eagerly waiting to see her back in action but there hasn't been any luck till now.

Disha has been away from the public eye and is busy enjoying her motherhood. 

Well, Disha has always kept her personal life extremely private. 

But today, we have got some pictures of Disha along with her family that have been doing the rounds on social media through her fan clubs. 

The viewers have already seen several pictures of her husband and her brother Mayur Vakani. 

So, let's take a look at some more beautiful memorable pictures of Disha with her family. 

Disha is married to Mayur Padia who is a Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant. The couple got married in the year 2015 in an intimate ceremony. 

However, the couple hosted a lavish reception where we saw the entire star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma who graced the occasion to bless Disha and her husband. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 14:23

