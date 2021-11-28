Wow! Check out the BARE BABY BUMPS of your favourite Television celebrities!

MUMBAI : A lot of television celebrities have embraced motherhood and we cannot have enough of watching the interesting pictures of them with their cute little munchkins.

While there are spending their maternity time with their kids, we take a look at the time they were to-be mothers and posed in front of the cameras flaunting their baby bumps! Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

The woman has to lead the list as she has given birth to one of the cutest heartthrobs in town already, Taimur and she is a proud mother of two!

Teejay Sidhu:

Teejay is a proud mother of three!

Puja Banerjee:

Puja became a mother last year and she tied the knot yet again with Kunal Verma. The two had a registered marriage last year. This week, the couple got married in an intimate wedding with Bengali rituals.

Anita Hassanandani:

Anita keeps sharing pictures of her little one and we cannot have enough of him!

Kishwer Merchant:

Kishwer and Suyyash Rai welcomed their baby only recently and they are over the moon since then!