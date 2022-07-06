WOW! Check out the cool chemisty between Ulka Gupta and this costar from Banni Chow Home Delivery

It so happens that Banni leaves and Malini once again starts torturing Yuvaan. Later, Banni takes the matter into her hand.

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show c is all set to break the TRP records for its intrigung plotline and acting chops of the actors. The show has been in the headlines for quite some time now.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is well received by viewers so far. Its has managed to make a mark with its unique story line.
Likewise, fans are also enjoying some behind the scenes fron the sets shared by the actors. Similarly, in this video we see that
Ulka Gupta and  Ansh Pandey are up with cool reel. However, Ulka's captions the video as  Banni aur Bisnuda Ro Swag. Take a look at their awesome reel. 

Check out the video 

Meanwhile in the show, Malini realizes her plans eventually fail because of Banni, she plays her disgusting game of humiliating her so that she leaves Yuvaan.

In the upcoming episode, Banni takes up the war against Malini.

While Malini is determined to get Yuvaan's property, Banni will fail all her evil plans.

How will Banni manage to do all this?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

