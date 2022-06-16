WOW! Check out the hidden talent of Rubina Dilaik that will leave you spellbound

MUMBAI: The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back soon on small screens. With every season, the makers have made sure that they make it even more interesting and challenging than the previous one.

Also read Exclusive! I have experienced a lot of failure, but those were important phases in my life: Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is going to be part of the show and we can see some exciting behind the scenes all the way from Cape town (south africa). Likewise, Jannat has shared a video of the singing talent of Rubina. Take a look at the video and let us know what you thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the video

11

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the film 'Ardh', alongside Hitesh Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. After winning the reality show Bigg Boss-14, she rose to fame. The diva has appeared in numerous shows throughout the years, including Chotti Bahu, Saas Bina Sasural, and Jeannie Aur Juju, to name a few. In addition to being a brilliant performer, she is a true fitness enthusiast who never misses to share her workout routine on social media.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Rubina Dilaik had the sassiest take on the creepy crawlers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, and Sriti Jha will be showing off their daredevil avatars.

The show will hit the small screens on 2nd July.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.