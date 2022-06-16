WOW! Check out the hidden talent of Rubina Dilaik that will leave you spellbound

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the film 'Ardh', alongside Hitesh Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. After winning the reality show Bigg Boss-14, she rose to fame.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 20:57
WOW! Check out the hidden talent of Rubina Dilaik that will leave you spellbound

MUMBAI: The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back soon on small screens. With every season, the makers have made sure that they make it even more interesting and challenging than the previous one.

Also read Exclusive! I have experienced a lot of failure, but those were important phases in my life: Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is going to be part of the show and we can see some exciting behind the scenes all the way from Cape town (south africa). Likewise, Jannat has shared a video of the singing talent of Rubina. Take a look at the video and let us know what you thoughts in the comments below. 

Check out the video

11 

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the film 'Ardh', alongside Hitesh Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. After winning the reality show Bigg Boss-14, she rose to fame. The diva has appeared in numerous shows throughout the years, including Chotti Bahu, Saas Bina Sasural, and Jeannie Aur Juju, to name a few. In addition to being a brilliant performer, she is a true fitness enthusiast who never misses to share her workout routine on social media. 

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Rubina Dilaik had the sassiest take on the creepy crawlers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, and Sriti Jha will be showing off their daredevil avatars.

The show will hit the small screens on 2nd July.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Rubina Dilaik Divya Agarwal Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss OTT Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki Jeannie Aur Juju Chotti Bahu Saas Bina Sasural TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 20:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Hara Sindoor's Ankit Gera test COVID Positive
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read:...
Interesting! This is what Shailesh Lodha said when asked about quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast...
WOW! Check out the hidden talent of Rubina Dilaik that will leave you spellbound
MUMBAI: The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back soon on small screens. With every season, the...
OMG! Naagin 6's Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal is smitten by this co-star
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
SHOCKING! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul aka Prachi and Ranbir are hiding away from SOMEONE; here's why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens. The show which...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
Latest Video