Wow! Check out the net worth and all the expensive possessions of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host, Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty, a prominent name in the Indian film industry, is celebrated for his directorial prowess and charismatic on-screen presence.

Known for his action-packed blockbusters, The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host's journey is marked by his ability to blend entertainment with high-octane sequences.

As the creator of iconic franchises and a host of reality shows, Shetty remains a captivating figure who has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Today, we take a look at the staggering net worth of the filmmaker and his car collection, properties, and everything else that readers are curious about.

Rohit Shetty is known to wear many hats as an actor, filmmaker, director, and TV show host, among others. According to Fabceleby, he has an estimated net worth of around $40 million in 2023, which is equivalent to 331 Crore Indian rupees.

Due to his growing career, Rohit Shetty has accumulated humongous wealth over the years. Take a look at his net worth growth over the years:

Net Worth in 2022: USD 38 million (INR 311 crore)

Net Worth in 2021: USD 35 million (INR 287 crore)

Net Worth in 2020: USD 32 million (INR 262 crore)

Rohit Shetty was born on 14th March 1973 to Ratna, a junior Bollywood artist, and his father, Madhu. B Shetty, a movie stuntman.

At just 14 years old, his fascination with movies sparked a dream within him to become a director, inspired by the films he watched.

In 2005, he embarked on a new journey in his personal life by tying the knot with Maya More, a banker. They have a son named Ishaan Rohit Shetty.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, Shetty is known to strike a balance between his celebrated career and his cherished family life.

The filmmaker's primary source of income is through his films. Apart from this, there are brand collaborations, events, and commercials. Reportedly, he earns INR 50 lakh per episode from the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shetty's cinematic journey commenced as an assistant director to Rakesh Roshan, laying the foundation for a trailblazing career.

The turning point arrived with his directorial debut, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2003), which catapulted him into the limelight. His subsequent ventures, such as Dilwale (2005), Golmaal Returns (2008), and Singham (2011), reaffirmed his directorial prowess.

Two of his most recent releases are Sooryavanshi (2021) and Cirkus. Shetty's forte lies in adrenaline-pumping action sequences and collaborations with stalwarts like Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan.

His knack for crafting iconic characters and memorable dialogues has set him apart in the industry. His Golmaal franchise is one of the best comedy film franchises in the country.

Besides making his space in Bollywood, he also ventured into reality TV shows as a host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is currently hosting the thirteenth season of the adventure-based reality show. He also appeared as a judge in the show Comedy Circus.

Rohit Shetty's net worth extends beyond his cinematic endeavors, encompassing a portfolio of opulent properties. His 2013 acquisition, a lavish residence in Navi Mumbai, is valued at around INR 6 crore (USD 7,31,000).

In Juhu, he owns a grand 10-storeyed building, where the top two floors serve as a haven for him and his family. While the specifics of his other real estate holdings remain elusive, it's clear that Shetty's investments match his high-flying lifestyle.

Rohit Shetty, the charismatic host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is not only known for his directorial prowess but also for his extravagant taste in cars.

His collection boasts some of the most elite wheels, including a 2022 Range Rover Vogue worth INR 2.40 crores, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus valued at INR 3.00 crores, a 2021 Bentley Continental GT with a price tag of INR 5.22 crores, and a 2022 BMW 7 Series ranging from INR 1.70 crores to 2.80 crores.

Shetty's penchant for luxury vehicles mirrors his larger-than-life persona. It also reflects on his cinemas and he is known as the filmmaker who makes his cars fly in the action scenes.

