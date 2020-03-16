Wow! Check out the net worth of THESE telly stars which will leave you surprised

From Rupali Ganguly to Karan Kundrra, take a look at your favourite television celebs and their net property
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 11:30
MUMBAI: There's no denying that TV actors enjoy a huge popularity and fanbase. They become household with their roles and they keep treating their fans with stunning posts on social media. Not just that, they also make money with their side business along with acting projects. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the net worth of these TV actors such as Rupali Ganguly, Karan Kundrra and others, which will surely leave you stunned.

Rupali Ganguly is currently the highest paid actress on TV. She runs her own advertising agency other than acting in serials. Her net worth is about Rs 16 million.

After Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra's popularity has shot up to a next level. He is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors and he also appears in music videos. He is the owner of an International Call Center located in Jalandhar. Moreover, he also manages his father's infrastructure business. Talking about Karan's net worth, he is around Rs 74 crores.

 

Aashka Goradia is known for her participation in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. She is the owner of Renee Cosmetics. She is also running her own yoga studio named Peace of Blue in Goa. Her net worth is Rs 2-5 million

Sanjeeda Sheikh made her TV debut with Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka and Bollywood with Baaghban. She is running a beauty salon Sanjeeda Beauty Parlor in Mumbai. She has a net worth of Rs 2-5 million.

Arjun Bijlani, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has done many TV shows and music videos. He has a wine shop in Mumbai and he has his own team in BCL, which is named Mumbai Tigers. His net worth is close to Rs 29 crores.

Rannvijay Singha has become synonymous with Roadies. He reportedly has an outlet of his own to modify the bikes and add new features to it. His net worth is around Rs 18 crores.

 
Mohit Malik is a popular face in the TV industry. He is the owner of two cafes Handsome Cafe and 1BHK in Mumbai. His net worth is Rs 21 crores

