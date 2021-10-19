Wow! Check out the prize money that the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi took home across seasons

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time, and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

This is a show where a bunch of celebrities comes under one roof, perform dangerous stunts, and face their fears.

It’s a stunt-based reality show, and over the years, it has become a brand on television. Bollywood mega superstar Akshay Kumar had lifted the curtains of the show by being the host for seasons 1, 2, and 4.

Then, Rohit Shetty took over the show. He has taken the brand to another level.

The 11th season of the show just wrapped up, and it was one of the most successful seasons of all time.

Today, we bring you the list of winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi and the prize money that they had won.

Have a look.

1. Nethra Raghuraman

Nethra had won Season 1 of the show where Akshay Kumar was the host and won prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs.

2. Anushka Manchanda

Anushka Manchanda had won Season 2 where Akshay Kumar was the host and prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs.

3. Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia had won Season 3 of the show where Priyanka Chopra was the host and won prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs.

4. Aarti Chhabria

Aarti Chhabria had won Season 4 of the show where Priyanka Chopra was the host and won prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs.

5. Rajneesh Duggal

Rajneesh Duggal had won Season 5 of the show where Rohit Shetty was the host and won prize money of Rs. 25 lakhs.

6. Aashish Chaudhary

Aashish Chaudhary had won Season 6 where Rohit Shetty was the host and won prize money of Rs. 25 lakhs.

7. Late actor Sidharth Shukla

Siddarth Shukla had won Season 7 of the show where Arjun Kapoor was the host and won prize money of Rs. 20 lakhs.

8. Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari had won Season 8 of the show where Rohit Shetty was the host and won prize money of Rs. 20 lakhs.

9. Punit Pathak

Punit Pathak had won Season 9 of the show where Rohit Shetty was the host and won prize money of Rs. 20 lakhs.

10. Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna had won Season 10 of the show where Rohit Shetty was the host and won prize money of Rs. 30 lakhs.

11. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani had won Season 11 of the show where Rohit Shetty was the host and won prize money of Rs. 25 Lakhs.

These were the winners of all the seasons of the reality show. They won the prize money after facing a lot of difficult stunts where they faced their fears and overcame them.

