Wow! This click of Mannara Chopra with her mother at Priyanka Chopra's wedding is really beautiful and heartwarming, take a look

Currently, a picture is floating over the internet, which throws us back to the time when Priyanka Chopra was getting married to Nick Jonas.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 01:35
Mannara

MUMBAI: Mannara is the paternal cousin of Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra and made her debut with the movie Zid.

Also read - Controversy! Bigg Boss 17: Did you Know? Mannara Chopra allegedly physically assaulted Shraddha Das, Priyanka Chopra jumped to rescue her

Actress Mannara Chopra is one such name coming from the south industry and is known not only for her acting but also for hot looks. She is indeed one of the major attractions when it comes to defining hotness and the pictures all over the social media does all the talkings.

She has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting and her looks also the fans always look forward to be upcoming movies and pictures of the actress!

Currently, a picture is floating over the internet, which throws us back to the time when Priyanka Chopra was getting married to Nick Jonas.

In this click, we can see Priyanka Chopra with her eyes closed, performing a ritual with Mannara Chopra's mother's assistance. We can also see beautiful Mannara Chopra in the background, looking over the ceremony taking place.

Also read -Controversy! Bigg Boss 17: Did you Know? Mannara Chopra allegedly physically assaulted Shraddha Das, Priyanka Chopra jumped to rescue her

It's a beautiful family picture which warms our hearts. The mother and daughter look absolutely gorgeous and beautiful. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

Mannara Chopra Priyanka Chopra Parineeti Chopra Nick Jonas Raghav Chadha Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 01:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! This click of Mannara Chopra with her mother at Priyanka Chopra's wedding is really beautiful and heartwarming, take a look
MUMBAI: Mannara is the paternal cousin of Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra and made her debut with the movie Zid.Also read...
Wow! SRK waves at his fans from Mannat to celebrate his 58th Birthday at midnight
MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan is just not a name but a feeling and emotion for every fan, the superstar has created a...
Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Navya Nanda, who slayed the shimmery co-ord set better?
MUMBAI: The round is ‘direct copies’ and here are our topmost contenders from team Bollywood. Also read -...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Karwa Chauth, check out the dreamy pictures posted by the actress
MUMBAI: Newlywed Parineeti Chopra shared the images from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations and they are absolutely...
Wow! Mohit Malik touches his wife Aditi Malik's feet during the Karwa Chauth ritual, take a look
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved and successful actors of television. He is best known for his roles in...
Wow! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their 2nd Karwa Chauth, the pictures make our hearts warm
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Karwa Chauth together on Wednesday, November 1. The couple absolutely...
Recent Stories
SRK
Wow! SRK waves at his fans from Mannat to celebrate his 58th Birthday at midnight
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohit
Wow! Mohit Malik touches his wife Aditi Malik's feet during the Karwa Chauth ritual, take a look
Bigg Boss 17 house
Wow! Take a look at how beautifully Karva Chauth is being celebrated in the Bigg Boss 17 house
Charu
Wow! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come together to celebrate daughter Ziana's 2nd birthday
MANU PUNJABI
Must read! Is Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi in a relationship with social media influencer Piku? Take a look at this post
Mouni Roy
Uff! Check out Mouni Roy in sexy backless blouses
Viraj Dobriyal
Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal from Star Bharat's 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu' Opens Up About Balancing Fatherhood and Acting