Wow! This click of Mannara Chopra with her mother at Priyanka Chopra's wedding is really beautiful and heartwarming, take a look

MUMBAI: Mannara is the paternal cousin of Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra and made her debut with the movie Zid.

Also read - Controversy! Bigg Boss 17: Did you Know? Mannara Chopra allegedly physically assaulted Shraddha Das, Priyanka Chopra jumped to rescue her

Actress Mannara Chopra is one such name coming from the south industry and is known not only for her acting but also for hot looks. She is indeed one of the major attractions when it comes to defining hotness and the pictures all over the social media does all the talkings.

She has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting and her looks also the fans always look forward to be upcoming movies and pictures of the actress!

Currently, a picture is floating over the internet, which throws us back to the time when Priyanka Chopra was getting married to Nick Jonas.

In this click, we can see Priyanka Chopra with her eyes closed, performing a ritual with Mannara Chopra's mother's assistance. We can also see beautiful Mannara Chopra in the background, looking over the ceremony taking place.

Also read -Controversy! Bigg Boss 17: Did you Know? Mannara Chopra allegedly physically assaulted Shraddha Das, Priyanka Chopra jumped to rescue her

It's a beautiful family picture which warms our hearts. The mother and daughter look absolutely gorgeous and beautiful.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



