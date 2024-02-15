Wow! Dabangii's Sai Deodhar announces her new project with THIS fillmaker, check it out

Sai Deodhar who is a well known face in the Television industry. Sai Deodhar has been in the industry for a long time and has many shows to her credit. The actress is currently winning hearts with her performance in the show Dabangii where she essays the role of Damini Rajyavadhkar.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 12:56
Sai Deodhar

MUMBAI: Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi has been an entertaining show with a different look and feel and now viewers will witness a 14-year leap, catapulting the narrative into new territory, brimming with Arya’s vengeance. The show has been captivating the imagination of viewers and they are in love with the powerful storyline.

Looks like Sai is all set for a new project and she has shared a picture with a well known filmmaker. The person we are talking about is none other than Revathi. Sharing a picture with her she wrote, “Finally we meet....Ur magic… Looking forward to a new journey together.”

Talking about her character in Dabangii, Sai had earlier said, “My character has to sometimes switch from playing a mother to making decisions like a father being a single parent. The transition of taking firm decisions and being soft hearted is something that I absolutely love playing.”

What are your thoughts on Sai’s new project? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 12:56

