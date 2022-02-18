Wow! Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’s Vidyut Xavier has a connection with Shahrukh Khan's Movie Baazigar; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Sony TV's show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is a medical drama. It has an amazing bunch of actors like Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Ashwin Mushran, Vidyut Xavier, Kaushik Chakravorty, among others.

Actor Vidyut Xavier portrays the character of Dr. Abhay Sathe. He went live on Instagram in which he shared some trivial to exciting information about him and the show. Moreover, Vidyut was also playing some 90s tracks in the background one of which was "Baazigar O Baazigar" from Shahrukh Khan's popular movie Baazigar which made him give out exciting facts about the song that, his father Thomas Xavier was the DOP of the movie. And he is super proud of his father and his work over the years. And definitely, Vidyut is also making him proud by giving a stellar performance in the show.

Fans are surprised and are happy about Vidyut's journey so far from starting his career as an assistant director and an assistant choreographer in films to portraying a character like Dr. Sathe which requires one to learn a lot of medical terms and other intricacies. Vidyut has just slayed the character to the core and has left fans in awe of him.

