Wow: Dheeraj Dhoopar and I share a mother-son bond in real life as well, says Kundali Bhagya actress Anisha Hinduja aka Rakhi Maa

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has been rocking hearts and charts from the time of its launch. The credit behind the success of the show goes to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. The fans are not only in awe of the lead actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s chemistry but also adore the entire star cast.

One of the characters which is highly loved by the masses is Rakhi Maa played by actress Anisha Hinduja. Viewers are in awe of her personality and the way she supports her son Karan and daughter-in-law Preeta. She isn’t that typical mother-in-law who would create troubles for bahu but her character shows how a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law can have a healthy bond.

The actress is very happy with her journey in the show, she shared, “I never expected my character would receive so much love and affection from the masses and I am really grateful to the fans. My journey has been really beautiful. After nearly four years I have grown as a Rakhi Maa. I got to play so many shades in one role. Rakhi Maa is a strong headed mother who always stands for right things. I love that part of my character where I get to show different emotions. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Talking about her and Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan’s equation in real life, she said, “Karan and I share a mother and son bond in our real life as well. My equation with him is just like what you see on-screen. He is a livewire on the sets. In fact, I have never used glycerine in our emotional scenes. The bond is so strong that it comes from within because of the vibe that we both share.”

Whom do you bond well on the sets? “I gel well with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya. They both are very well. They both are very good actors and know their craft well.”

Keep up the same bond guys!