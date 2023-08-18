Wow! Disha Parmar shares her secret to fitness during her third trimester, take a look

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are on cloud 9 with sheer joy and excitement as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child. Disha Parmar, renowned for her acting prowess, is embarking on a new and cherished chapter in her life as she prepares to embrace motherhood.
MUMBAI:  Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are on cloud 9 with sheer joy and excitement as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child. Disha Parmar, renowned for her acting prowess, is embarking on a new and cherished chapter in her life as she prepares to embrace motherhood. 

Also read -Wow! Disha Parmar enjoys babymoon while she flaunts her bump in the most fashionable way, take a look

Disha Parmar, glowing with happiness, has been graciously sharing glimpses of her journey with her Instagram family through captivating pictures and endearing videos. Recently, Disha Parmar shared how she stays fit while she waits for her baby.

Just a few hours ago, Disha Parmar took to her social media handle to share a moment from her pregnancy journey. The picture she posted showcased her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle during this special phase. 

In the snap, Disha could be seen gracefully performing a low lunge pose in a yoga practice. She captioned the post and wrote, “Life Lately.”

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are actively engaging with their Instagram fans, providing them with glimpses of their daily lives and their shared excitement as they anticipate the arrival of their precious baby.

Recently, Disha took to her Instagram to share the heartwarming moments from her baby shower. The collection of beautiful pictures she posted captured the essence of the intimate and enchanting event. 

The baby shower, a joyous occasion, was graced by the presence of their nearest and dearest friends and family members. The gathering was a heartfelt celebration, uniting loved ones in the anticipation of welcoming their little one into the world.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya delighted their fans with the announcement of their pregnancy in May of this year. Their announcement was a heartwarming moment shared through a charming social media post. 

Both dressed in elegant black attire, Disha showcased her baby bump in an endearing photoshoot, capturing the joy of their impending parenthood. Additionally, the couple shared an image of their sonography, offering a glimpse into the early stages of their journey.

Also read -Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people are like, what the team is like is very important” and more

Work-wise, Disha Parmar gained recognition through her role in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, where she starred alongside Nakuul Mehta.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


 

 
 

Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Rahul Vaidya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

