WOW! Disha Parmar's vacation diaries prove that she believes travelling in style

Disha has maintained her style and kept it simple yet elegant. The actress also knows how to dress up as per the occasion.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 18:44
disa

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen as Priya Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit show's second season and the viewers have simply loved it.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier starred in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

And now, Disha has become a household name and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

Well, apart from showcasing her professional life on social media, we have often seen Disha sharing some great personal life moments with her fans on Instagram. 

Disha enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and her social media account is proof. 

We all know that the actress is married to ace singer Rahul vaidya. 

Disha is one travel junkie and she has explored some great locations with husband Rahul and also her friends in the past one year.

The pretty diva who is known for her stylish avatar also knows how to amp up her style even while she is vacationing. 

So, let's take a look at Disha's travel diaries which will make you pack your bags right away.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: New TWIST! Ram uses Ishaan as a pawn to stop Vikrant-Sara’s wedding

Disha has maintained her style and kept it simple yet elegant. The actress also knows how to dress up as per the occasion.

What is your take on Disha's travel diaries? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Vedika arrested for rash driving, calls herself Ram’s fiancée

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 18:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Big Update! Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s wedding to take place HERE; details inside
MUMBAI: Lovebirds Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have carved a niche for themselves in showbiz. They are one of the...
Udaariyaan: Whoa! Jasmine has locked away Tanya, Tanya decides to expose Jasmine to the family
Mumbai: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Exclusive! "I do not shop much because I have lots of clothes and my mom also scolds me too if I overdo it": Sneha Jain on her fashion regime
MUMBAI : Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
Fabulous! Fans shower love over Ranbir Kapoor after the Shamshera poster leaks online, see reactions
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's rugged look poster from 'Shamshera' has been leaked online and is going viral on social media...
WOW! Disha Parmar's vacation diaries prove that she believes travelling in style
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen as Priya Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.The...
Amazing! Shraddha Arya celebrates her 7th month anniversary with surprise gifts from her hubby darling
MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya completes 7 months of marriage with husband Rahul Nagpal who is a naval...
Recent Stories
Fabulous! Fans shower love over Ranbir Kapoor after the Shamshera poster leaks online, see reactions
Fabulous! Fans shower love over Ranbir Kapoor after the Shamshera poster leaks online, see reactions
Latest Video