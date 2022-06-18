WOW! Disha Parmar's vacation diaries prove that she believes travelling in style

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen as Priya Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit show's second season and the viewers have simply loved it.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier starred in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

And now, Disha has become a household name and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

Well, apart from showcasing her professional life on social media, we have often seen Disha sharing some great personal life moments with her fans on Instagram.

Disha enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and her social media account is proof.

We all know that the actress is married to ace singer Rahul vaidya.

Disha is one travel junkie and she has explored some great locations with husband Rahul and also her friends in the past one year.

The pretty diva who is known for her stylish avatar also knows how to amp up her style even while she is vacationing.

So, let's take a look at Disha's travel diaries which will make you pack your bags right away.

Disha has maintained her style and kept it simple yet elegant. The actress also knows how to dress up as per the occasion.

