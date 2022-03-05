Wow! Eid Special: Erica Fernandes looks like a fairy in her all-white dress

The vey gorgeous Erica Fernandes took to her social media and shared a beautiful video wherein she dazzles in an all-white look.
Wow! Eid Special: Erica Fernandes looks like a fairy in her all-white dress

In this video, Erica Fernandes stuns netizens by flaunting her all-white look. She is seen wearing a gharara. She completed her look with less makeup, kundan jewellery, and a single braid.

Erica caption her video as “Eid Mubarak,” and in the background, the song “Ek Dil Ek Jaan” from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Jim Sarbh starrer Padmaavat is being played.

She is indeed looking like a fairy princess. Her fans are showering their love on the actress and wishing her Eid Mubarak as well.

Erica made her television debut with Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played Dr. Sonakshi Bose and was paired with Shaheer Sheikh in the show. Her on-screen chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh was widely recognized and loved. In addition, she played Prerna Sharma in Star Plus' classic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opposite Parth Samthaan. She has appeared in South Indian movies.  

Isn’t she an absolute stunner? Do let us know your views.

Latest Video