Wow! Eid Special: Erica Fernandes looks like a fairy in her all-white dress

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: OMG! Fans are surprised looking at this avatar of Erica Fernandes, Check out

In this video, Erica Fernandes stuns netizens by flaunting her all-white look. She is seen wearing a gharara. She completed her look with less makeup, kundan jewellery, and a single braid.

Erica caption her video as “Eid Mubarak,” and in the background, the song “Ek Dil Ek Jaan” from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Jim Sarbh starrer Padmaavat is being played.

She is indeed looking like a fairy princess. Her fans are showering their love on the actress and wishing her Eid Mubarak as well.

Also read: OMG! Fans are surprised looking at this avatar of Erica Fernandes, Check out

Erica made her television debut with Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played Dr. Sonakshi Bose and was paired with Shaheer Sheikh in the show. Her on-screen chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh was widely recognized and loved. In addition, she played Prerna Sharma in Star Plus' classic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opposite Parth Samthaan. She has appeared in South Indian movies.

Isn’t she an absolute stunner? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry.