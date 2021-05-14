Wow! Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh refollow each other on social media

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

Their pair was loved by one and all. When the news broke that Erica was playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and there was no news about who would play Anurag, fans demanded that Ekta Kapoor cast Shaheer in the role and were heartbroken when this didn’t happen.

The duo has a massive fan following and many fan clubs to their name. Their followers shower a lot of love on them.

They have become an iconic couple on screen, and the audiences get mesmerized by their love story on-screen.

Post the show going off-air, the two had unfollowed each other, but the reason is still unknown.

But since the show is coming back with season 3, the two have started following each other on social media, and fans can’t keep calm.

They are super excited as the show is coming back with season three, and the friendship between Erica and Shaheer seems to have been rekindled.

Well, this season is going to be a killer one and will do every well for itself, as this pair is wonderful to watch on screen.

The shooting of the serial will begin soon, and it will stream on Sony Liv.

On the work front, Erica was last seen essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, whereas Shaheer was seen essaying the role of Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.