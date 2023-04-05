Wow! Faltu and Ayaan’s chemistry is soaring and twitter fans call it the driving factor of the show! Read what they have to say!

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

Faltu, is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers love Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.

Fans love the chemistry between Ayaan and Faltu. On the show, we finally see that Ayaan and Faltu have gotten married again, and this time Ayaan is taking a stand for Faltu.

Fans of the show we have, even gone so far to say, that it is their chemistry is the USP that is keeping the show going and more.



They have also taken to twitter to share their reactions and they are the sweetest. Check it out:

I think it's gonna happen for real.

I don't know how but doesn't seems like a dream to me #faltu #fayaan pic.twitter.com/xLu292WJwK — Bang7tan (@nayakabang) February 4, 2023

Faltu and Ayaan ahve definrtly had a long journey and one that there fans are in love with.

