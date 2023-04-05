Wow! Faltu and Ayaan’s chemistry is soaring and twitter fans call it the driving factor of the show! Read what they have to say!

Faltu, is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers love Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 14:15
Faltu and Ayaan

MUMBAI :   Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. 

ALSO READ: Faltu: Oh No! Faltu fails to stop Ayaan from going to jail

Fans love the chemistry between Ayaan and Faltu. On the show, we finally see that Ayaan and Faltu have gotten married again, and this time Ayaan is taking a stand for Faltu.

Fans of the show we have, even gone so far to say, that it is their chemistry is the USP that is keeping the show going and more.


They have also taken to twitter to share their reactions and they are the sweetest. Check it out:

Faltu and Ayaan ahve definrtly had a long journey and one that there fans are in love with.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Faltu: Embarrassing! Kanika and Tanisha insult Ayaan and Faltu at the party

 

 

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 14:15

