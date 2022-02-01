WOW! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Agasthaya, Pakhi, and Ishaan host a special luxurious screening for the show’s premiere, Paras Kalnawat attends! Pictures inside!

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention because of its intriguing and gripping plot. Agasthya and Paakhi are played by Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, respectively, while Ishaan, Pakhi's love interest, is played by Akshit Sukhija.

Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show is Agasthya. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry has a lot of fans. The fans are quite interested to see how fate will connect them. Are they going to fight for each other or against each other?

The off-screen bonding between the cast is also unmissable, despite the show's popularity. Zain, Reem and Akshit frequently share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets, as well as humorous banter.

The show has created a lot of buzz and the actors are working day and night to deliver the best . But amidst the hard work and the continuous promotions, the stars of the show are finding moments of fun and laughter.

The much-awaited Premier of Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan took place yesterday. And to celebrate the cast and crew along with their family and friends were privy to a special screening on the sets itself. Zain, Reem, and Akshit took to Instagram to share some glimpses from the screening itself.

Check it Out:

The screening was attended by Paras Kalnawat, Ashita Dhawan, and many more. The Cast and crew of the show are seen having a lot of fun and cheering for every character's grand entry. Fans are loving the first episode and they seem excited for more.

This is the third Season in the ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ Series , this has an entirely new cast Starring Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija.

