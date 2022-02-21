Wow! Fanaa-Ishq Mein marjawan’s Agasthya and Paakhi’s romance is unmissable!

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agasthya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Previously we saw, Agasthaya has become very Paranoid about Paakhi and we find out that his obsession started in childhood only.

Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show is Agasthya. Many people admire Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry. Fans are looking forward to seeing how fate will bring them together.

Even though they are best friends on the show, Agasthaya has always loved Paakhi and often has dreams of how their life would be together, their chemistry though is sizzling and fans tune in every day to find out how they are going to get together.

The offscreen bond of these stars is completely different, they are more fun, always at each other case, and just take out whatever little time they can to hang out. In a Behind the scenes Video from the sangeet portion, Agasthaya and Paakhi are seen romancing each other and their chemistry is lighting up the screen and you just can't miss it! Take a look:

Meanwhile on the show, In the upcoming episodes, we see that Paakhi's Father forgives Ishaan and now Agathaya wants to punish Paakhi for not realizing Agathaya's love.

A wedding of mishaps takes place, every pre-wedding ceremony is filled with issues, at the engagement ceremony, the ring goes missing, at the Haldi ceremony the groom's family is not on time and Agasthaya puts haldi on Paakhi.

Ishaan doesn't understand what is happening and is very doubtful of Agasthaya and tries to find out the truth.

Will Ishaan be able to know Agasthaya's truth?

