OH NO! Zain Imam's Mood Swings on the sets of 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan', get fans worried! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is quite a known personality in the Television world and rose to fame with his portrayal of Yuvraj Luthra in Tashan-E-Ishq, Neil Khanna in Naamkarann, and Kabir Mittal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Samparna.

Zain currently stars as Agasthaya on Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan a billionaire who is in love with Paakhi his best friend but is secretly obsessed with her.

The show has gained a lot of attention, and the actors are working around the clock to give it their all. Celebrities find time for themselves despite grueling hours and relentless promotion.

On the show, 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan', we are finally starting to see the manic and obsessive side of Agasthaya and his only mission in life is to keep Paakhi to himself.

ALSO READ: GOOD NEWS! Tujhse Hai Raabta's Kalma aka Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim REUNITE with a new project

Zain frequently takes to Social media to share behind the scenes from the shoot and sometimes even sneak peeks of his personal life. Zain recently posted a bunch of Instagram stories of him acting goofy on the sets and his fans can't control their reaction, they couldn't stop obsessing over the pictures,

take a look :

This happy side of Zain only comes offscreen because on teh show he plays a very layered dark character.

Meanwhile, on the show, as TellyChakkar Exclusively reported that we would see Ishaan will get stabbed during the wedding ceremony and Paakhi will try to get the knife out but at that same moment, Police and the rest of the family will reach the spot and think that Paakhi is the one who has stabbed Ishaan.

In reality, all of this chaos and the murder attempt on Ishaan is orchestrated by Agasthaya and carried out by his right-hand man, Yug.

Seeing a knife in Paakhi's hand, Police will arrest Paakhi and the fate of Ishaan is not known yet.

In the show currently after agreeing to get married, the pre-wedding festivities of Ishaan and Paakhi begin.

Meanwhile, some of the other troubles keep coming their way and Pakhi discusses everything with Agastya.

Ishaan doubts Agastya is behind all the mess and he blames him for it.

Pakhi bursts out in anger at Ishaan while he decides to find out the truth and expose Agastya.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Oh No! Pakhi gets furious with Ishaan, Ishaan suspicious about Agastya