GOOD NEWS! Tujhse Hai Raabta's Kalma aka Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim REUNITE with a new project

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read:OMG! Is Reem Shaikh of 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan' getting Married? Find Out Inside!

Reem Shaikh is currently playing the role of Paakhi on the Colours Tv show Ishq Mein Marjawan. She is paired opposite Akshit Sukija. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by audiences. Reem is a prominent and influential name influential in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame in the show Tujhse Hai Raabta playing the role of Kalyani. Moreover, fans simply love her for her chemistry with co-star Sehban Azim from the show. The actor's performance is always top-notch be it in any genre. She pulls off the character with full conviction. No one can deny that she is a diva of glamour and sophisticated style.

Sehreem's Jodi in Tujhse Hai Raabta has an unmatchable fanbase, finally, they decided to fulfil the fans wishes to see them back together. The duo has reunited for an exciting project. Reem took to her Instagram to share this news with her fans, check out the post:

In an exclusive conversation with the dapper, we asked him about his bond with Reem and he had an adorable answer to share, " Yes, I have practically seen her grow up on the sets of Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sometimes I feel I am her friend, sometimes I am her guide and sometimes she's my guide. There are times when I feel she knows it all and then there are days when I feel there's a lot to teach. There are a plethora of mixed emotions for her."

"The connection has made her more interesting, and also our journey interesting. She is not new to the industry, she has been a child artist, must have given more years to her career than mine. It's just the age and experience that matter. Our friendship is surely going to last, we don't have any issues in our bond," he added.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! Malhar Rane aka Sehban Azim gets CANDID about his character and Tujhse Hai Raabta going off-air

For more interesting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com