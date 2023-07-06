WOW! Fans can't keep calm as Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary reunite, twitter goes into a frenzy! Check out some of the best tweets here!
The chemistry of Priyanka and Ankit has led them to be known as PriyAnkit. Fans adore the duo and moreover, they are curious to know any and everything about the two.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 19:25
How cute picture it is! The way ankit had really kept his head on her shoulders like a small boii #PriyAnkit my babies fr. pic.twitter.com/VEAgSotOEj— sᴋɪᴇᴇ (@soovibess) June 7, 2023
Just The Hottest Gupta ji being the Cutest cutie patotiee around his girl!Plssss After One freaking month , finally got to see these!#PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/N4qvGV1nBX— Intee (@Rabu70470968) June 7, 2023
Hayeee just look at them— reen (@itsreenhere_) June 7, 2023
Cutiess#PriyAnkitforever #PriyAnkit #AnkitGupta #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkitWarriors
#NachBaliye10 #NachBaliye10withPriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/zmF5uuee8B
WAIT WHATTTTTTT BHAIIIIIIIIIIII OMGGGGGGGGG#PriyAnkit #PriyAnkitForever pic.twitter.com/xGyxKVv87H— nijh (@hellonijhihere) June 5, 2023
THIS IS SO WHOLESOME MY GOD! MY SMILING BABIES,STAY LIKE THIS ALWAYS! MY HEART #PriyAnkit #PriyAnkitForever pic.twitter.com/zRdOx9XWWz— nijh (@hellonijhihere) June 7, 2023
