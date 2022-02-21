WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat teams up with Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently one of the top-rated shows on the small screens.

The show stars Yogendra Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, and Vikram Singh in the lead roles.

The viewers are loving how the show's story is progressing.

All the lead actors of the show have become a household names for their characters.

Yogendra is being lauded for his character Samrat. He is paired opposite Aishwarya in the show.

The actor's fan following is increasing with every passing day.

Well, apart from ruling our hearts with his stellar performance in the show, Yogendra has now bagged another project.

The actor recently shared a picture and we are super thrilled.

Yogendra is all set to collaborate with popular film and web series actor Pratik Gandhi.

Pratik rose to fame for his role of Harshad Mehta in Sony LIV's Scam 1992.

And now, Pratik and Yogendra will be sharing the screen space together for the first time and we are very excited.

Take a look:

Yogendra is also a talented actor and has done projects like Trapped, NH10, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl, Baabarr, Mirza Juuliet, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, and Saand Ki Aankh.

How excited to see Yogendra and Pratik together in their new project? Tell us in the comments.

