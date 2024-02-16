Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh gives a glimpse of her fun London vacation, check it out

MUMBAI : Ayesha Singh gained immense fame with her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the show she essayed the role of Savi and viewers loved her performance in the show. After the show took a leap, Ayesha made her exit and fans are still waiting for her next project.

Ayesha has a huge fan following on social media and she loves to share little anecdotes from her show as well as personal life. The gorgeous actress is currently vacationing in London with her family and sharing sweet glimpses. 

Sharing the video, Ayesha wrote, “1st is Audi asking not to tell mausi that we ate out dinner already on a video which was for the what’s app family group  2nd Is the London Eye Behind me 3rd London Eye behind all three of us Anu Di, Auden/Audi n myself 4th In the Eye

5th is Gorgeous view from The eye.”

Take a look at her video here;

What are your thoughts on Ayesha’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

