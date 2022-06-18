WOW! Gungun aka Yesha Rughani stuns fans in her new avatar from Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

Also read Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Charu gets furious at Chandru and Golu for not stopping Anubhav

In this video we can see Yesha Rughani who plays the role of Gungun did a makeover in the maharashtrian ethnic avatar donning a beautiful nauvari saree and adorning heavy jewellery. Take a look at her mesmerising transformation in this video.

Check out the video

Also read Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Gungun not allowed to meet Anubhav

In the upcoming episode, Gungun tells Anubhav to stop talking about death and Anubhav tells Gungun to stop talking about going away. Anubhav further tells her to go and Golu as she will be safe with him. Gungun tells him to let her go and he says that he won’t let her go ever. They have a moment filled with passionate love and care as they share an eye-lock while on the other hand, Charu scolds Chandru for his and Anubhav’s shamelessness for not stopping Anubhav. When Golu tries to defend Chandru, Charu gets angry at him too.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.