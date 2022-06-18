WOW! Gungun aka Yesha Rughani stuns fans in her new avatar from Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

Gungun tells Anubhav to stop talking about death and Anubhav tells Gungun to stop talking about going away.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 14:33
Yesha

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.  

Also read  Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Charu gets furious at Chandru and Golu for not stopping Anubhav

In this video we can see Yesha Rughani who plays the role of Gungun did a makeover in the maharashtrian ethnic avatar donning a beautiful nauvari saree and adorning heavy jewellery. Take a look at her mesmerising transformation in this video. 

Check out the video   

Also read  Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Gungun not allowed to meet Anubhav

In the upcoming episode, Gungun tells Anubhav to stop talking about death and Anubhav tells Gungun to stop talking about going away. Anubhav further tells her to go and Golu as she will be safe with him. Gungun tells him to let her go and he says that he won’t let her go ever. They have a moment filled with passionate love and care as they share an eye-lock while on the other hand, Charu scolds Chandru for his and Anubhav’s shamelessness for not stopping Anubhav. When Golu tries to defend Chandru, Charu gets angry at him too. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Gungun Anubhav Chhavi Yesha Rughani Manan Joshi Delnaaz Irani Nishigandha Wad Sandeep Rajora TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 14:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! THIS is how Rakhi Sawant reacts on forgetting passport at the airport, netizens’ reactions are unmissable
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted with her beau Adil Durrani at the airport leaving for someplace, where...
WOW! Gungun aka Yesha Rughani stuns fans in her new avatar from Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
EXCLUSIVE! Alisha Parveen opens up on how she bagged the role in Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum, shares about her alternate career plans and much more
MUMABI : Colors TV recently rolled out a brand new show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.The show stars Kunal Jaisingh and...
Shocking! Two actors from the Netflix series ‘The Chosen One’ succumbed to injuries in a road accident
MUMBAI: Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured...
Amazing! Pandya Store Vs Imlie ? Check out who will win the competition
MUMBAI:  Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show.  After...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Huge TWIST! Shree decides to reveal Shreya’s truth to Vaibhav
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Recent Stories
Kartik-imtiyaz
Good News! Kartik Aaryan to team up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project
Latest Video